CM hopes his trip will help boost TN’s development

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, in an extensive letter to DMK cadre, expressed optimism that his recent 10-day foreign trip would contribute to the development of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the industrial sector.

In his letter, Stalin referred to the recommendations of economists, emphasising on the importance of foreign trips in enhancing business, production, job creation, and overall economic growth. The letter provided a detailed account of his day-to-day activities during the trip, including meetings with government officials, industrialists and potential investors.

Drawing a comparison between the bullet train services in Japan and the Vande Bharat train services in India, he said the people of Japan have the facility of travelling by train to any place. He further criticised the neglect of railway projects in Tamil Nadu by the central government and emphasised the need for increased financial allocations for the announced projects.

Stalin underscored the achievements of his foreign trip, stating, “I return with the hope that Tamil Nadu’s stature will be elevated as a result of my visit.” He also expressed confidence in the Tamil Nadu government and its transparent approach, which garnered positive feedback from the business community in Japan and Singapore. He added he had extended invitations to foreign investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2024.

