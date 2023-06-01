Home States Tamil Nadu

CM hopes his trip will help boost TN’s development

In his letter, Stalin referred to the recommendations of economists, emphasising on the importance of foreign trips in enhancing business, production, job creation, and overall economic growth.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin, after a two-day visit to Osaka, leaving for Tokyo by a bullet train on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, in an extensive letter to DMK cadre, expressed optimism that his recent 10-day foreign trip would contribute to the development of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the industrial sector.

In his letter, Stalin referred to the recommendations of economists, emphasising on the importance of foreign trips in enhancing business, production, job creation, and overall economic growth. The letter provided a detailed account of his day-to-day activities during the trip, including meetings with government officials, industrialists and potential investors. 

Drawing a comparison between the bullet train services in Japan and the Vande Bharat train services in India, he said the people of Japan have the facility of travelling by train to any place. He further criticised the neglect of railway projects in Tamil Nadu by the central government and emphasised the need for increased financial allocations for the announced projects.

Stalin underscored the achievements of his foreign trip, stating, “I return with the hope that Tamil Nadu’s stature will be elevated as a result of my visit.” He also expressed confidence in the Tamil Nadu government and its transparent approach, which garnered positive feedback from the business community in Japan and Singapore. He added he had extended invitations to foreign investors to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp