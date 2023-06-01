Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin urges Scindia to Resume Chennai-Tokyo direct flight

Since there is no air connectivity between Chennai and Tokyo, Stalin had to take a flight via Singapore to reach here. 

Published: 01st June 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin_Tokyo

Chief Minister MK Stalin, after a two-day visit to Osaka, leaving for Tokyo by a bullet train on Sunday.(Photo| Eps)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiradiya M Scindia to resume the direct flight service between Chennai and Tokyo which was stopped during Covid pandemic days.  

Since there is no air connectivity between Chennai and Tokyo, Stalin had to take a flight via Singapore to reach here. The chief minister, in his letter to the union minister, also said the number of flights between Madurai and Singapore should be increased by at least one daily flight at the earliest.  He requested Scindia to consider the requests on a priority basis.  

“In October 2019, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline, launched a direct flight service between Chennai and Tokyo which was discontinued during the pandemic.  The lack of direct flight connectivity doubles the travel time between these two destinations by around 7 hours, which is significant. There have been persistent requests from the Japanese business community in TN to resume direct flight services between Chennai and Tokyo,” the chief minister said. Stalin also pointed out that Tamil Nadu is hosting the Global Investors’ Meet in January 2024 and to attract more investments from Japan, the resumption of direct flights would be necessary. 

Giving more reasons for resuming direct flight service between Chennai and Tokyo, the Chief Minister said many large Japanese conglomerates like Nissan, Toshiba, Yamaha, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, and Hitachi have set up their manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. Out of the 12 industrial townships established in India under the Japan-India Investment Promotion Partnership Program, three are in Tamil Nadu. With more than 600 Japanese companies having establishments in the state, over the last two decades, the influx of Japanese expatriates has slowly increased. 

He said Japan also has a significant Tamil diaspora, in particular, professionals in IT and finance-related fields. Regarding his other request, the Chief Minister said Singapore has a sizeable population of nearly 4 lakh people of Tamil origin, who still maintain roots in their native towns and villages, predominantly in southern Tamil Nadu

“While there are multiple daily flight connecting between Singapore and Chennai and Trichy, and one daily flight between Singapore and Coimbatore, there is only a tri-weekly flight between Singapore and Madurai. This issue of more flight services between Singapore and Madurai was raised by K Shanmugam, Singapore Minister for Home Affairs and Law during his meeting in Singapore last week. A similar request was also raised by many members of the Tamil diaspora in Singapore,” Stalin added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp