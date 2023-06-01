CPM protests over booking SC youth after caste violence

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Around 100 CPM functionaries protested in front of the DSP’s office in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday night over booking an SC youth after he was allegedly assaulted by caste Hindus during a village temple festival.

Alleging that the police wrongly booked T Vignesh (19) of Sethur who was injured in a clash that broke out at Shri Nithya Kalyani Mariamman temple in the village on May 24, the CPM members demanded that the charges against him be withdrawn.

According to sources, ‘Theemithi Thiruvizha’, a ritual where devotees walk over a burning coal pit, was conducted at the temple on May 24. After the event, Vignesh and his friends went to the temple to pray, when they were spotted by caste Hindu men who objected to their entry.

An altercation broke out between the two groups, during which K Balamurugan (40) assaulted Vignesh.

In the clash that followed, Balamurugan was also injured, they added. What followed after the assault on Vignesh is under investigation. While police suspect that Vignesh assaulted Balamurugan, the CPM and Vignesh’s family denied the charge.

Balamurugan and Vignesh were admitted to the General Hospital in Mayiladuthurai and discharged on Tuesday. They were then booked at Perambur Police Station. “We are not biased as we have arrested both suspects based on complaints. The investigation is underway,” DSP Sanjeev Kumar told TNIE.

