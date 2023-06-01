Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM protests over booking SC youth after caste violence

According to sources, ‘Theemithi Thiruvizha’, a ritual where devotees walk over a burning coal pit, was conducted at the temple on May 24.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Around 100 CPM functionaries protested in front of the DSP’s office in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday night over booking an SC youth after he was allegedly assaulted by caste Hindus during a village temple festival. 

Alleging that the police wrongly booked T Vignesh (19) of Sethur who was injured in a clash that broke out at Shri Nithya Kalyani Mariamman temple in the village on May 24, the CPM members demanded that the charges against him be withdrawn.

According to sources, ‘Theemithi Thiruvizha’, a ritual where devotees walk over a burning coal pit, was conducted at the temple on May 24.  After the event, Vignesh and his friends went to the temple to pray, when they were spotted by caste Hindu men who objected to their entry. 

An altercation broke out between the two groups, during which K Balamurugan (40) assaulted Vignesh. 
In the clash that followed, Balamurugan was also injured, they added. What followed after the assault on Vignesh is under investigation. While police suspect that Vignesh assaulted Balamurugan, the CPM and Vignesh’s family denied the charge.  

Balamurugan and Vignesh were admitted to the General Hospital in Mayiladuthurai and discharged on Tuesday. They were then booked at Perambur Police Station. “We are not biased as we have arrested both suspects based on complaints. The investigation is underway,” DSP Sanjeev Kumar told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protest Youth caste
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp