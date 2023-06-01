Home States Tamil Nadu

Crack down on illegal spa centres in Hosur

Hosur police registered cases against 13 spa and massage centres in the town in the last five months for alleged involvement in prostitution and rescued 20 women from the centres.

Published: 01st June 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“Based on a tip-off, 13 such spas and massage centres were identified and 20 people, including building owners, were booked under sections 3 (2) (a), 4 (1) and 5 (1) (a) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Also, 20 women were rescued from the centres. Rescued women were sent to a rehabilitation home in Salem. Most of the rescued women are from other states,” police said.

A team headed by Hosur DSP A Babu Prasanth cracked down on the illegal spa and massage centres. Further, a letter was sent to Hosur Municipal Corporation to take action against these centres in the first week of May.

Sources in  Hosur Municipal Corporation said notices have been sent to eight centres, six of which are vacated and two have applied for licence.

