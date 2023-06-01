DRI investigates gold smuggling from Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The investigation over alleged smuggling activities in the Mandapam area in Ramanathapuram by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) continued to the second day



Earlier on Tuesday evening, the DRI sleuths had intercepted a fibre boat that had no registration, near Manali island on Mandapam sea. According to sources, the teams have recovered a large quantity of gold so far during the search that is still underway near Manali island where the smugglers allegedly abandoned their packages.



Based on information about gold smuggling from Sri Lanka through the sea route, the DRI teams intensified the patrolling in the Rameswaram sea and have been patrolling the seas assisted by the Indian Coast Guard over the last three days. "On Tuesday, while they were patrolling, they saw a fibre boat under suspicious circumstances. A later investigation revealed that it did not have a registration number," sources said.



"When the team attempted to stop it, the crew attempted to flee but were taken into custody after a chase along the sea. The DRI sleuths nabbed the three suspects, of whom two are from Vedhalai in Ramanathapuram district and one from the Mandapam area," sources said, adding that the fibre boat was seized.



Sources further said that the DRI team apprehended two more people from Vedhalai during the investigation later in the day after searching their homes. Meanwhile, a diving team from the Indian Coast Guard has been deployed to search if the smugglers have disposed of smuggled gold in the sea, they added.



In a similar incident in February, the DRI sleuths, with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, had recovered 17.74 kg of gold the smugglers disposed of in the sea, following which six people were arrested.

RAMANATHAPURAM: The investigation over alleged smuggling activities in the Mandapam area in Ramanathapuram by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) continued to the second day Earlier on Tuesday evening, the DRI sleuths had intercepted a fibre boat that had no registration, near Manali island on Mandapam sea. According to sources, the teams have recovered a large quantity of gold so far during the search that is still underway near Manali island where the smugglers allegedly abandoned their packages. Based on information about gold smuggling from Sri Lanka through the sea route, the DRI teams intensified the patrolling in the Rameswaram sea and have been patrolling the seas assisted by the Indian Coast Guard over the last three days. "On Tuesday, while they were patrolling, they saw a fibre boat under suspicious circumstances. A later investigation revealed that it did not have a registration number," sources said. "When the team attempted to stop it, the crew attempted to flee but were taken into custody after a chase along the sea. The DRI sleuths nabbed the three suspects, of whom two are from Vedhalai in Ramanathapuram district and one from the Mandapam area," sources said, adding that the fibre boat was seized. Sources further said that the DRI team apprehended two more people from Vedhalai during the investigation later in the day after searching their homes. Meanwhile, a diving team from the Indian Coast Guard has been deployed to search if the smugglers have disposed of smuggled gold in the sea, they added. In a similar incident in February, the DRI sleuths, with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, had recovered 17.74 kg of gold the smugglers disposed of in the sea, following which six people were arrested.