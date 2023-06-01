Home States Tamil Nadu

Kejriwal to call on CM Stalin over Delhi ordinance today 

The CM was speaking to reporters at the airport after arriving in Chennai post his nine-day trip to Singapore and Japan to attract investments. 

Published: 01st June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK will take steps to coordinate the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The CM’s remark comes just a day ahead of his scheduled meeting with Delhi and Punjab CMs, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, in Chennai on Thursday over the Delhi ordinance.

The Delhi CM will meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart as part of his effort to garner support from opposition parties on the ordinance that seeks to restore the Lieutenant-Governor’s control over the transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital. Asked whether meeting with AAP leaders was also part of “coordinating the opposition”, the DMK chief said, “That effort is already on. This is not new. DMK will also be involved in it wholeheartedly.”

The CM was speaking to reporters at the airport after arriving in Chennai post his nine-day trip to Singapore and Japan to attract investments.

Kejriwal calls ordinance fight semi-final to LS polls

The CM, responding to a question on I-T searches at relatives or individuals linked to minister V Senthil Balaji, charged BJP of trying to “intimidate” opposition parties using agencies like Income Tax, CBI and ED. Stalin said investment proposals of over Rs 3,000 crore have been signed during the trip. Asked about ‘Sengol’ being installed in the new Parliament building and if it signified Tamil pride, the CM said that would have been the case if it was truly from the Chola dynasty as claimed.

“The Sengol drooped following the way in which our women wrestlers were assaulted”, the CM said, referring to their protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment. The Delhi CM is visiting Tamil Nadu two days after he met CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who extended support over the ordinance issue.

The centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of officers in Delhi, soon after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding police, public order and land, in Delhi to the elected government. The ordinance has become a political flashpoint between the centre and opposition parties ahead of the 2024 LS elections, with Kejriwal urging all parties to vote against the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

He has projected the fight as a “semi-final” to 2024. To defeat the ordinance in the upper house, the AAP needs support from Congress, which has 31 members. So far, Kejriwal has received support from his Bihar, West Bengal, and Telangana counterparts. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also extended support.

The Congress is yet to make its stand clear on the issue. Though Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab, they have conveyed their strong reservations about backing the AAP on the issue. Delhi and Punjab Congress leaders hold AAP responsible for the party’s decimation in both states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin DMK Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp