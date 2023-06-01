Home States Tamil Nadu

Man beaten to death in group clash, four arrested

The argument escalated to a fight and Yogeshwaran was attacked by some men from the area who supported Ravi.

Published: 01st June 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The city police arrested four people in connection with the murder of a man in Salem on Wednesday evening. According to police, the deceased, identified as Yogeshwaran (27) from Avvai Market in Arisipalayam had gone to Khadar Basha Street with his friend Prabakaran (25) on Tuesday night.

He met Ravi (50) there and an argument broke out between them due to previous enmity. The argument escalated to a fight and Yogeshwaran was attacked by some men from the area who supported Ravi. One of the men attacked Yogeshwaran with a brick on his head, following which he died on the spot.

“Pallapatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem GH. Prabakaran, who also sustained injuries, was taken to the hospital. A case has been registered and security cover has been increased in the area to avoid potential clashes,” police added.

“The fight was based on a previous enmity between Prabhakaran and Ravi over a murder that took place during the New Year celebrations in Arisipalayam. A total of four people, including Ravi, Kumar, Rahul and Bharath, have been arrested in connection with the case. They will be produced before the court by Wednesday night after investigation,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder arrest
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp