Man beaten to death in group clash, four arrested

By Express News Service

SALEM: The city police arrested four people in connection with the murder of a man in Salem on Wednesday evening. According to police, the deceased, identified as Yogeshwaran (27) from Avvai Market in Arisipalayam had gone to Khadar Basha Street with his friend Prabakaran (25) on Tuesday night.

He met Ravi (50) there and an argument broke out between them due to previous enmity. The argument escalated to a fight and Yogeshwaran was attacked by some men from the area who supported Ravi. One of the men attacked Yogeshwaran with a brick on his head, following which he died on the spot.

“Pallapatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem GH. Prabakaran, who also sustained injuries, was taken to the hospital. A case has been registered and security cover has been increased in the area to avoid potential clashes,” police added.

“The fight was based on a previous enmity between Prabhakaran and Ravi over a murder that took place during the New Year celebrations in Arisipalayam. A total of four people, including Ravi, Kumar, Rahul and Bharath, have been arrested in connection with the case. They will be produced before the court by Wednesday night after investigation,” a police officer said.

SALEM: The city police arrested four people in connection with the murder of a man in Salem on Wednesday evening. According to police, the deceased, identified as Yogeshwaran (27) from Avvai Market in Arisipalayam had gone to Khadar Basha Street with his friend Prabakaran (25) on Tuesday night. He met Ravi (50) there and an argument broke out between them due to previous enmity. The argument escalated to a fight and Yogeshwaran was attacked by some men from the area who supported Ravi. One of the men attacked Yogeshwaran with a brick on his head, following which he died on the spot. “Pallapatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem GH. Prabakaran, who also sustained injuries, was taken to the hospital. A case has been registered and security cover has been increased in the area to avoid potential clashes,” police added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The fight was based on a previous enmity between Prabhakaran and Ravi over a murder that took place during the New Year celebrations in Arisipalayam. A total of four people, including Ravi, Kumar, Rahul and Bharath, have been arrested in connection with the case. They will be produced before the court by Wednesday night after investigation,” a police officer said.