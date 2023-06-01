Home States Tamil Nadu

Number of voters in TN down by 8L

TN Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The total number of voters in Tamil Nadu has gone down by around eight lakhs as chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo released the latest figures from the continuous updation of electoral rolls on Wednesday.  

The total number of voters which stood at 6.2 crore on January 5, came down to 6.12 crore due to deletions on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries. During the continuous updation (quarter 2), 1.2 lakh new voters enrolled while 51,295 voters changed their address.  Similarly, the correction of entries was done for 2.6 lakh voters.

As of Wednesday, there are 3 crore men, 3.1 crore women and 7,979 third-gender voters in the state. Sholinganallur Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters (6.5 lakhs) while the lowest number of voters is in the Harbour constituency in Chennai (1.7 lakhs). 

