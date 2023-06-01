Protruding manhole covers pose a threat to road users in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists voiced concerns over the high-rise covers installed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for covering the underground drainage pipes and channels.

According to sources, instead of flat covers matching the level of the road, the civic body has constructed pyramid-like structures in the middle of the road for manhole covers, which has been causing several mishaps. People have demanded removing those covers across the city and the reconstruction of flat covers in order to avoid mishaps.

“The condition of the roads in the residential areas across the city is poor with potholes due to digging works by the civic body for the 24x7 drinking water pipeline installation works,” said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist from Gandhi Park.

“To make matters worse, the civic body officials have constructed high-rise man/machine hole covers for UGD pipes at several places in the city which have been posing a huge threat to motorists. Cars and two-wheelers are forced to go in the opposite direction of the road to avoid the big bumps,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “Recently, after a meeting with the officials, the civic body chief has instructed the officials to remove the high-rise machine covers across the city and construct them at the same level with the road. Currently, based on the commissioner’s instructions, the majority of the covers have been replaced and works are in progress to replace the remaining covers and will be over soon.”

