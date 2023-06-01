Repair works at hydropower plants begin ahead of SW monsoon 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure smooth operation and optimum power generation during the southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has commenced its maintenance works on its hydropower plants.

Tangedco’s hydro wing operates and maintains a total of 47 hydropower stations across four generation circles - Erode, Kadamparai, Kundah, and Tirunelveli, with a combined installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW.

A senior official told TNIE during the previous financial year (2022-23), the power utility achieved a significant milestone by generating 6,174.08 MW of power through its hydro plants, which is the highest in the past 10 years. “This success can be attributed to the favourable conditions brought by the southwest monsoon and sufficient water storage. In order to maintain this momentum, Tangedco has initiated maintenance works across all 47 hydro plants,” he said.

Another official highlighted the efforts made by the power utility to increase power generation in various locations such as the Mettur dam and tunnel powerhouses, Bhavani Kattalai Barrage 2 and 3, Vaigai Mini, Amaravathy, Sathanur, and Perunchani. These improvements were made possible through proper maintenance practices and the replacement of aging equipment.

“At Lower Mettur barrage power house IV, Uratchikottai, there are 18 barrage gates, all of which have been serving for 30 years. One of the barrage gates (No.17) has been left unattended since September 4, 2019. Finally, the necessary work was undertaken and completed in February this year, at a cost of Rs 1.78 crore,” he added.

Regarding other hydro plants, the official said, “We have planned various technical works, including the replacement of defective stator coils in Kodayar powerhouse - 2, Suruliyar powerhouse, Kundah - II, III, V, and VI, and Kadamparai.”

He also assured if water storage remains adequate, Tangedco is determined to utilise the hydropower plants even more effectively than in previous years.

