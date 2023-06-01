Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 3k cr MoUs will bring 5,000 jobs: Stalin 

CM returns after 9-day Japan and S’pore tour, slams BJP over I-T raids, says TN will be firm in opposing Mekedatu

Chief Minister MK Stalin addressing the media at Chennai airport after coming back from his tour to Japan and Singapore | Ashwin prasath

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday night returned home after completing his nine-day visit to Singapore and Japan and said Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with investment commitments to the tune of Rs 3,233 crore have been signed. These investments will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to over 5,000 people. 

Talking to reporters at the airport, Stalin also clarified of the total investment commitments, the MoU for Rs 1,891 crore for manufacturing air conditioning equipment by Mitsubishi company was signed earlier in his presence in Chennai. Apart from these, MoUs for MSME industries development, growth of vocational education, and skill development for higher education have also been signed.  

“During our interaction, many firms in Singapore and Japan have informed us that they are very eager to make investments in Tamil Nadu. We will continue our efforts to bring all these investments to Tamil Nadu,” he said. 

Asked about the remark of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that whether the purpose of his (Stalin’s) visit abroad was to attract investments or make investments, Stalin said: “Palaniswami said this thinking that others would also act like him. Minister Thangam Thennarasu has already given a befitting response to Palaniswami.” 

On the Karnataka deputy chief minister’s assertion on the Mekedatu dam proposal, Stalin said, “Already our Water Resources Minister has responded to that. We will be firm on opposing the dam proposal.”
On the Sengole being installed in the new Parliament building, Stalin said, “If that Sengole belongs to Chozha kings, it is indeed a pride for Tamil Nadu. But many historians said it is not so. On the first day of installation of Sengole itself, it stooped because the agitating wrestlers were arrested by manhandling them.”

About the income tax department raids on the places linked to Minister V Senthil Balaji,  the chief minister said, “The BJP-led union government has been unleashing raids through the income tax department, enforcement directorate, and CBI against opposition parties in many states.  It has now started in Tamil Nadu. I don’t need to explain further.”

