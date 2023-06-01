Home States Tamil Nadu

Twitter accounts of Seeman, NTK cadres temporarily 'withheld'

May 17 movement founder and human rights activist Thirumurugan Gandhi's Twitter handle was also withheld.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

CHENNAI: Twitter accounts of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief - coordinator Seeman and at least 20 of his party cadres were temporarily 'withheld' on Wednesday. 
 
The social media platform has mentioned that the accounts were 'withheld' as a response to a legal demand. However, the NTK cadres have been recording strong condemnations.

Besides Seeman, the accounts of NTK spokesman Idumbavanam Karthik, social media head Sunandha Thamaraiselvan, and NTK IT wing functionary Packiarajan Se were among the functionaries to get their accounts temporarily banned.

May 17 movement founder and human rights activist Thirumurugan Gandhi's Twitter handle was also withheld. Sources alleged that the Twitter account had been withheld because it was considered to have violated the Information Technology Act, of 2000.

The last tweet by the NTK leader was about the manhandling of wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP, Brij Bushan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment. However, there is no information on the specific reason behind the Twitter page being disabled.

meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has voiced to lift the ban on NTK leader Seeman and Thirumurugan Gandhi's twitter handles. Taking to Twitter, the CM condemned the temporary withheld. 


 

