Home States Tamil Nadu

82 per cent of underground drainage work completed in Coimbatore's Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board, which is implementing the UGD project, has dran flak from citizens over the slow pace of work.

Published: 02nd June 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a drainage used for representational purposes

Image of a drainage used for representational purposes

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has deployed additional manpower to expedite UGD (Underground Drainage) works in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur that are being carried out at Rs 591 crore. Around 82% of work is complete and the project is expected to be completed by October.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board, which is implementing the UGD project, has dran flak from citizens over the slow pace of work.  A senior official from TWAD board told TNIE, “Work is on at full swing in all the 14 wards. Installing pipelines on narrow roads is the only challenge we face as of now. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for this project which has been set up at the Vellalore dump yard is also almost over. The STP with the capacity of 30.5 MLD of water will treat the water received from the HSCs in the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur project.”

The UGD project works in wards 87 to 100 in the city are carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 591 crore under Asian Development Bank (ADB) fund. The work which began in 2018 was to be completed by 2021. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues it got delayed.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “Of the 400 km of pipelines in the project, we have installed around 96% of the pipes (385 km). So far, around 30,810  house service connection have been given out of the proposed 43,031 connections.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Underground drainage work
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp