Duraimurugan’s statement an eyewash: Palaniswami

“Karnataka has not been honouring the Supreme Court directive that it should give 177.25 tmcft of water as per the monthly schedule.

Published: 02nd June 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that instead of registering strong opposition to the assertion of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar that the works on building a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu would be expedited, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has just issued an eye-wash statement laced with words of cajoling the Karnataka minister.  

The AIADMK regime had firmly stalled attempts of Karnataka to build a dam. He also pointed out that the Inter-State Water Disputes Act has pointed out that no riparian state has the right to stop or divert the course of the Cauvery river. The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, in its final order, has categorically laid that the upper riparian state can execute any scheme across the Cauvery river with the prior consent of the lower riparian state.

“The AIADMK strongly condemns the Congress government’s effort to build a dam at Mekedatu and the party will resort to all kinds of struggles to stall this attempt,” Palaniswami said. Meanwhile, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the directive given by the Karnataka deputy chief minister to the officials to expedite the process of building a dam has shocked the farmers in Tamil Nadu.

