Highway expansion: Two-km stretch of PAP branch canal missing in Dharapuram, says farmers

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A group of farmers alleged that contractors engaged for widening the State Highway in Dharapuram have demolished 2 km-long branch canal of the PAP canal.

Speaking to TNIE, the Non-political Farmers Association of Tamil Nadu (Tiruppur) president A Kalimuthu said, “A few weeks ago, farmers informed us that a 2 km-long branch canal was missing in Dharapuram. I visited the spot and found out that the branch canal was missing and grass had grown in the spot where the canal was.

This missing portion of the branch canal runs from Kuppankoil to Kadupullapatti at Surya Nallur village. Local farmers said contractors engaged by the state highway department to widen SH 37, which runs from Koduvai to Dharapuram, removed the canal without the knowledge of farmers and Water Resource Department (WRD).”

Ramamurthy, another farmer, said, “Around six months ago, when the road widening project was initiated, contractors felled several small trees, despite opposition from villagers. But the contractor pacified them and works were carried out with the support of the highway department officials. But, when the works were over, the workers claimed that the water channel was repaired. A few weeks later, we found that the entire branch canal was removed. The channel irrigates more than 100 acres of the farmland.”

An official from Water Resources Department (WRD)- Tiruppur said, “We aren’t aware of the status of the branch canal. We will conduct a joint inspection along with officials and engineers from the State Highway Department soon. We have to check records with field maps and boundary stones to check whether the branch canal was constructed within the land section or not. Based on that, appropriate action will be taken.”

