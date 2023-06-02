'Lakhs of students benefitted under Naan Mudalvan scheme: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Naan Mudalvan scheme of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has benefitted lakhs of government school students by enabling proper guidance on higher education, said Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the graduation day held at the Madurai Kamaraj University College on Thursday.



In the presence of MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar, Registrar(I/c) Ramakrishnan, and Principal M Buvaneswaran, the minister said that Tamil Nadu has been following the roots of democracy. "Due to this, lakhs of engineering students have been graduating on every year. Over lakhs of government school students are also getting guidance in terms of higher education under the 'Naan Mudalvan scheme," he said.



He further stated that youth should always render their services to society's development.

"Success comes through hard work and other skills while failure is temporary. Continuous hard work, confidence, courage, and focus towards your goal will definitely bring tremendous victory in your career," he added.



A total of 879 students including Under graduate and post graduate received degrees.

MADURAI: The Naan Mudalvan scheme of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has benefitted lakhs of government school students by enabling proper guidance on higher education, said Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the graduation day held at the Madurai Kamaraj University College on Thursday. In the presence of MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar, Registrar(I/c) Ramakrishnan, and Principal M Buvaneswaran, the minister said that Tamil Nadu has been following the roots of democracy. "Due to this, lakhs of engineering students have been graduating on every year. Over lakhs of government school students are also getting guidance in terms of higher education under the 'Naan Mudalvan scheme," he said. He further stated that youth should always render their services to society's development. "Success comes through hard work and other skills while failure is temporary. Continuous hard work, confidence, courage, and focus towards your goal will definitely bring tremendous victory in your career," he added. A total of 879 students including Under graduate and post graduate received degrees.