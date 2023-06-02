PG doctor at Chengalpattu government hospital suspended over misbehavior

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A postgraduate super-speciality student doctor at the Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital was suspended on Thursday from attending hospital duties based on the Internal Committee (IC) report submitted to Director of Medical Education R Shantimalar after he allegedly misbehaved with a house surgeon on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the Internal Committee found that the PG doctor was known for his abusive and aggressive behaviour, and on Tuesday, he touched a house surgeon inappropriately. After the incident, the girl called her parents and also complained to the dean and vice-principal. Based on the complaint, the Internal Committee inquired and submitted its report to the DME. House surgeons had staged a sit-in protest and raised slogans against the doctor on the campus on Wednesday.

A senior government doctor said the suspended doctor is from North India and there were many complaints against him previously. According to sources, the dean also forwarded the inquiry report to National Medical Council (NMC) for further action to cancel his degree.

