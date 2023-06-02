‘Rattled’ motorists want pipeline’s steel cover removed on Vilankurichi road

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists complain they lose focus by the rattling noise when they drive over a metal cover of a gas pipeline installed on Vilankurichi road. Residents in the area too complained of noise pollution and appealed to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take action. Thousands of motorists use the Vilankurichi road, which connects Avinashi Road, Cheran Maa Nagar and Kalapatti with the airport.

V Balasubramanian, a social activist from Vignesh Nagar, told TNIE, “The road near the Hindustan petroleum fuel station has become noisy because of the steel cover installed over a pipeline. There is a hospital opposite the spot and the noise caused by the metal cover can disturb patients as well. Also, the rattling noise scares the motorists which could result in accident.

Officials must sort out the issue soon.” An official in the CCMC engineering section said IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) had installed gas pipelines and valves underground and a steel cover was fixed to protect the valves.

“We have intimated about the noise issues reported by the people to the IOCL and asked them to replace those cover. As they need to check the valves regularly, removing the cover is not possible,” he said. CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the cover will be replaced or removed.

