Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Rattled’ motorists want pipeline’s steel cover removed on Vilankurichi road

Motorists complain they lose focus by the rattling noise when they drive over a metal cover of a gas pipeline installed on Vilankurichi road.

Published: 02nd June 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The metal cover of a gas pipeline installed on Vilankurichi road

The metal cover of a gas pipeline installed on Vilankurichi road

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Motorists complain they lose focus by the rattling noise when they drive over a metal cover of a gas pipeline installed on Vilankurichi road. Residents in the area too complained of noise pollution and appealed to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take action. Thousands of motorists use the  Vilankurichi road, which connects Avinashi Road, Cheran Maa Nagar and Kalapatti with the airport.

V Balasubramanian, a social activist from Vignesh Nagar, told TNIE, “The road near the Hindustan petroleum fuel station has become noisy because of the steel cover installed over a pipeline. There is a hospital opposite the spot and the noise caused by the metal cover can disturb patients as well. Also, the rattling noise scares the motorists which could result in accident.

Officials must sort out the issue soon.” An official in the CCMC  engineering section said IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) had installed gas pipelines and valves underground and a steel cover was fixed to protect the valves.

“We have intimated about the noise issues reported by the people to the IOCL and asked them to replace those cover. As they need to check the valves regularly, removing the cover is not possible,” he said. CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the cover will be replaced or removed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rattling noise disturb motorists
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp