Special classes for students to clear Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming to the aid of students who have failed in Class 10 exams, the integrated school education department will implement a continuous learning scheme till June 30 to help them write the supplementary examination. The classes will be held from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and till 1pm on Saturdays.

The purpose of the scheme is to ensure that students, who were either absent or failed the Class 10 examination, apply for the supplementary examination by providing them necessary help.

The director of the integrated education department has also instructed schools to organise a meeting of the three-tier school committee on June 5 to discuss the progress of these classes. Field officers should ensure that a timetable for the classes is followed and the weekly tests are conducted.

The school management committee should take steps to provide morning and evening snacks for these students while headmasters should ensure their safety, said a circular from the director. It also added that Rs 280 per student has been released under the innovate activities fund for this scheme. The total cost of the project will be around `2 crore.

The directorate of government examinations has announced that supplementary examinations for Class 10 will be held from June 27 to July 4. Tamil Nadu state board students registered a pass percentage of 91.39 in Class 10 examinations. The pass percentage of government schools was 87.45.

