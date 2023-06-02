Stalin leads birthday wishes for South cinema greats Ilaiyaraaja, Mani Ratnam

By PTI

CHENNAI: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja turned 80 on Friday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and top actor Kamal Haasan among others greeting the 'Isaignani' on his birthday.

They also greeted ace director Mani Ratnam, who turned 67 on Friday.

Stalin visited Ilaiyaraaja and felicitated him.

In a Twitter post, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the music composer, calling him a "revolution for the field of music". "He does not string musical instruments; he caresses our hearts," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin said his father and the late DMK president M Karunanidhi had deeply appreciated the nuances of Ilaiyaraaja's music and hailed him as 'Isaignani,' which roughly translates to a sage of music.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to greet his "elder brother," whom he also described as the "emperor" of the world of music.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder also shared a throwback black-and-white picture of the two involved in a discussion.

Scores of fans took to social media to greet Ilaiyaraaja.

The Chief Minister and Haasan, besides many others, also extended their birthday greetings to filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Stalin said Ratnam was one of the top cinema directors of the country and wanted him to keep making more films that attract global appreciation.

If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who… pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023

The director's latest work, the two-part Ponniyin Selvan had received both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Haasan said: "If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today!" "A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience," Haasan said about his 'Nayakan' director.

Ratnam has constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning.

"Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually. From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend!" the actor said.

CHENNAI: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja turned 80 on Friday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and top actor Kamal Haasan among others greeting the 'Isaignani' on his birthday. They also greeted ace director Mani Ratnam, who turned 67 on Friday. Stalin visited Ilaiyaraaja and felicitated him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); இசைஞானி @ilaiyaraaja அவர்களின் பிறந்தநாளையொட்டி, மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் நேரில் சென்று பொன்னாடை அணிவித்து, புத்தகம் வழங்கி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார். pic.twitter.com/2ZOnjg8d1G — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 2, 2023 In a Twitter post, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the music composer, calling him a "revolution for the field of music". "He does not string musical instruments; he caresses our hearts," the Chief Minister said. காலைப் பொழுது இனிதாய் மலர - பயணங்கள் இதமாய் அமைய - மகிழ்ச்சிகள் கொண்டாட்டமாய் மாற - துன்பங்கள் தூசியாய் மறைய - இரவு இனிமையாய்ச் சாய தமிழ்நாட்டின் தேர்வு 'இசைஞானி' இளையராஜா! அவர் இசைக்கருவிகளை மீட்டுவதில்லை; நம் இதயங்களை வருடுகிறார். அவரே உணர்வாகி நம்முள் உருகுகிறார்.… pic.twitter.com/Os1dE1UJKH — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 2, 2023 Stalin said his father and the late DMK president M Karunanidhi had deeply appreciated the nuances of Ilaiyaraaja's music and hailed him as 'Isaignani,' which roughly translates to a sage of music. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to greet his "elder brother," whom he also described as the "emperor" of the world of music. திரையிசைச் சகாப்தம் ஒன்று எட்டு தசாப்தங்களைக் கடந்து நிலைத்து மகிழ்வித்துக்கொண்டிருக்கிறது. இ, ளை, ய, ரா, ஜா ஆகிய ஐந்துதான் இந்தியத் திரையிசையின் அபூர்வ ஸ்வரங்கள் என்று சொல்லத்தக்க அளவில் தன் சிம்மாசனத்தை அழுத்தமாக அமைத்துக்கொண்டவர் என் அன்புக்கும் ஆச்சரியத்துக்கும் மிக உரிய… pic.twitter.com/0csPLNnE7P — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023 The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder also shared a throwback black-and-white picture of the two involved in a discussion. Scores of fans took to social media to greet Ilaiyaraaja. The Chief Minister and Haasan, besides many others, also extended their birthday greetings to filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Stalin said Ratnam was one of the top cinema directors of the country and wanted him to keep making more films that attract global appreciation. If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who… pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023 The director's latest work, the two-part Ponniyin Selvan had received both critical acclaim and commercial success. Haasan said: "If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today!" "A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience," Haasan said about his 'Nayakan' director. Ratnam has constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. "Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually. From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend!" the actor said.