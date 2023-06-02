Tamil Nadu Congress will stop construction of Mekedatu dam, says Peter Alphonse

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Congress leader and Chairman of State minorities commission S Peter Alphonse said if the Karnataka Congress government attempts to construct the Mekedatu dam, the Tamil Nadu Congress would stop it.



Addressing the media persons after attending a government event on Wednesday, Alphonse further pointed out that the Karnataka government has to obtain permission from the union and Tamil Nadu governments if it wants to construct a dam in Mekedatu.



"The cadre of the State Congress unit will not accept any act of Karnataka, which will snatch the rights of Tamil Nadu people," he added. He further warned that the people will teach a lesson to the BJP-led union government in the upcoming parliament election if they continue to ignore the demands of the women wrestlers who have been protesting for justice in Delhi. "The BJP is doing 'sceptre' politics for publicity. The rulers of democratic governments never use the sceptre," he said.



Alphonse gave away welfare assistance worth `13.54 lakh to 149 Muslim women in the presence of District Collector Durai Ravichandran and MLA Palani Nadar on the occasion.

