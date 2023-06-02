Tender to outsource Tiruchy city's sanitation work likely to be awarded in June

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amidst opposition from the DMK's own allies, the move to outsource sanitation work in Tiruchy has reached the final stages as the city corporation is likely to award the tender to a private firm by this month itself.

A senior corporation official said, "We have already finished going through the tender applications. A few bidders have been short-listed; the tender would soon be awarded." The corporation had floated a tender in March to select a private firm.

According to sources, the Madurai city corporation plans to float another tender as they failed to scout for qualified bidders to handle door-to-door waste collection in the first attempt. In contrast, the Tiruchy city corporation received applications from qualified firms, said sources.

"Once we select the firm, they have to give the security deposit to the corporation. It won't take much time; the tender is likely to be awarded by this month itself," a source said. About 2,000 sanitation workers will come under the dominion of the private firm.

Responding to the disquiet about the bid, the corporation, however, clarified that they would have control over the firm. "The contract of the firm would be cancelled if they fail to carry out the work. A fine may be imposed too.

Therefore, the residents will not be affected by the outsourcing bid," said an official. However, expressing concern over possible job loss, sanitation workers asked the corporation to reconsider their decision. Sources said the civic body is chalking out strategies to avoid such a situation.

