Three killed in fireworks unit blast in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM: Three people died and six others were injured in a firecracker unit explosion at S Gollapatti village in Salem district on Thursday evening. According to police sources, a private licensed firecracker warehouse at the village was run by K Satishkumar of the same area. The warehouse was also used for manufacturing fireworks for temple festivals.

At least nine workers were employed at the unit. Around 4pm on Thursday, when the workers were engaged in making fireworks at the unit, an accident resulted in an explosion that destroyed the warehouse completely and damaged several concrete buildings in the vicinity.

Three people—warehouse owner K Sathishkumar (35), worker S Nadesan (35), and an unknown woman—died on the spot and six others were injured. Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot, doused the fire, and cleared the debris after a 30-minute struggle.

The injured, P Vasantha (45), V Mohana (38), R Manimehala (36), V Maheshwari (32), A Prabahakaran (31), and M Brindha (28), were rescued and rushed to Salem government hospital for treatment. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the CM’s relief fund.

