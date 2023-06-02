TN ministers not concerned about industrial growth, charges BJP President Annamalai

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu ministers should conceive future plans and establish educational institutions and industries for a better economy, BJP president Annamalai said during a press meeting in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

The BJP state president attended a wedding event of a party functionary on Thursday and also convened meetings with the core committee and union-level functionaries at the south district party office. The saffron party leaders also visited the Our Lady of Snows Church located on the beach road.

Annamalai, while addressing the press at the party office, said that he welcomes the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's overseas trip for industrial investments. However, he should release a white paper on the industrial investments attracted, he said while stating that the government did not release such details even during his trip to Dubai.

Talking about the whopping 22% hike in the sales of Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu government, Annamalai decried Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji holding him accountable for the eulogy of women widowed by alcohol addicts. "Karma is so powerful and the agony of widows will not spare the minister," he said. Annamalai was defeated by the Prohibition minister Senthil Balaji, in the election race to become the minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

When asked about S Ve Shekar's rebellious remark, the BJP president from the non-Brahmin community replied that he cannot be controlled by any old panjangam though he doesn't hate him. S Ve Shekar is free to go to Delhi and complain about me and I can even provide him with the flight fare, he said, adding that he is a bit arrogant only because he wants the party to come to power.

Conversing about the industrial growth, Annamalai said that the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Ramanthapuram, need to be given more importance. "The chief minister, if he wants to improve industries in southern Tamil Nadu, he should organise industrial meets out of Chennai, preferably in the southern districts," he said, adding that ramping up the industrial corridor in the south will facilitate youth with jobs in the locality, and they can avoid moving out to far-flung places seeking jobs.

The government must provide tax cuts to retain the industries and improve educational institutions to increase manpower, so as to address the need for skilled employees. On the closure of the Sterlite, Annamalai said there has been political conspiracy too, besides it has impacted a lot with the country becoming dependent on China for copper import now.

Annamalai also said that the Tamil Nadu ministers seem feebly unconcerned about industrial growth despite being active in politics. The government remains unfocused on improving the industrial sector, the functionary said, adding that the ministers must conceive futuristic and robust plans for industrial growth and upbringing educational institutions to shape the country with a better economy.

