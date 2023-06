Water released from Pechiparai dam in Kanyakumari for irrigation

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj released water from Pechiparai dam for cultivation on Thursday. District Collector PN Sridhar, Padmanabhapuram Sub Collector HR Koushik and Killiyoor MLA S Rajesh Kumar.

"Chief Minister Stalin issued an order to release water for Kodayar and Pattanamkal irrigation system agriculture lands, estimated at around 79,000 acres, for Kannipoo and Kumbapoo cultivation. The water would be released till February 29 next year," he said, adding that the order was issued to release 850 cusec of water from Pechiparai, Perunchani, Chittar-I and Chittar-II dams based on the water requirement, water land and water inflow.



The minister asked Kodayar and Pattanamkal irrigation farmers to use the water judiciously. PWD Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Raja, Deputy Director of Horticulture Sheela John,PA to Collector (Agriculture) Geetha and other officials and farmer association functionaries participated.



On Thursday, the water level of Pechiparai dam stood at 40.35 feet, Perunchani dam at 41.50 feet. The water levels of Chittar-I and Chittar-II dam stood at 10.56 feet and 10.66 feet respectively.

