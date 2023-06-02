We will support AAP in the fight against Delhi ordinance, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday accused the centre of trying to precipitate a crisis in non-BJP-ruled states and said the DMK would strongly oppose the central ordinance to exercise control over administrative services in the national capital.

“The centre is creating a crisis for the Aam Aadmi Party and is preventing duly elected governments from functioning independently. The Supreme Court ordered in favour of the AAP government, but the Centre has brought the ordinance.

Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomes

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind

Kejriwal in Chennai on Thursday

The DMK will strongly oppose it,” said the DMK chief after meeting Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at his Alwarpet residence on Thursday. Stalin described Kejriwal as his “good friend” and said the discussion between them was fruitful.

“Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states and all political leaders should extend their support to oppose the ordinance,” Stalin said. The AAP chief has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner support against the ordinance and to defeat the bill to be introduced in Parliament to replace the ordinance.

Stalin said opposing the ordinance would demonstrate the unity of the opposition. Addressing reporters along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, the CM recalled his close association with Arvind Kejriwal and their collaboration during his visit to a model school in Delhi and the inauguration of ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme.

Centre creating unnecessary issues for AAP govt through L-G, says Stalin

HE criticised the Modi government of creating unnecessary issues for the AAP government in Delhi by creating various obstacles through the Lieutenant Governor. Stalin also applauded the Supreme Court for its verdict in favour of the AAP government, and accused the centre of promulgating an ordinance to nullify that order.

Regarding a meeting of opposition parties called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on June 12, the CM said due to his prior commitment to open the Mettur dam on the date, he would be unable to take part in the meeting. The Congress had also expressed its inability to attend the meeting as Rahul Gandhi is out of the country.

“Requests have been made to postpone the meeting for the convenience of all,” Stalin said. Opposition unity is important not only for safeguarding democracy but also for the upcoming parliamentary elections, he said. Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “After eight years of struggle in court, Delhi won the battle in the Supreme Court.

On May 11, the Supreme Court passed a revolutionary order in favour of the people of Delhi and said the elected government has all the powers to run the government. The court had said that if the elected government doesn’t have control over bureaucrats then it may not be possible to run the government.”

But the BJP-led central government promulgated an ordinance at 10 pm on May 19, while the Supreme Court was on vacation, to nullify the order, which was unconstitutional and undemocratic. A bill to replace the ordinance will be introduced in the winter session of Parliament.

While BJP has a majority in the Lok Sabha it lacks a majority in the Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal said. If all non-BJP parties join forces, they can defeat the bill in the Rajya Sabha, the Delhi CM said, calling the passage of the bill as a semi-final for the 2024 general election.

“If the bill is defeated in Rajya Sabha, a very strong message will go out that the entire opposition has come together and maybe in 2024, the Modi government is not going to come back to power.” Kejriwal also expressed hope about getting the Congress’s support for it. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who drew a comparison between governors of Tamil Nadu and Punjab, said,”

Stalin has to fight with the governor (here), he is not signing the bills and he is not reading the speech approved by the council of ministers and same is the case in Punjab. I have to move the Supreme Court to summon the Punjab Assembly budget session.

This is not fair for democracy or federal structure.” The saffron party is trying to run non-BJP governments in states through ordinance or governors’ houses, Mann said. Ministers Thangam Thenarasu and Anbi l Mahes h Poyyamozhi, DMK’s parliamentary leader TR Baalu, and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were present.

