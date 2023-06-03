Coimbatore hoarding crash: Two arrested, four booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a hoarding that allegedly was installed without permission crashed on the Salem - Kochi National Highway killing three workers, police registered a case against four persons and arrested two of them on Friday. Search is under way to trace the others, including two landowners.

Around 4.15 pm on Thursday, the 80-feet hoarding was being installed on the land belonging to R Ramasamy (72) of Pudupalam Pirivu near Karumathampatti. It crashed due to strong wind, when seven workers of a Salem-based advertising agency were fixing it.

Police detained K Palanisamy (56) of Omalur , who had taken the subcontract from the advertising agency, on Thursday night. The manager of the firm E Arun Kumar (27) was arrested on Friday and the two were remanded to prison.

“We are on the lookout for the owner of the advertising agency Balaji and land owner Ramasamy,” said SP V Badrinarayanan. On Friday, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati warned legal action against land owners and advertisement firms for erecting hoarding without permission. Further, he said a special team has been formed to check for illegal hoardings in the district.

“Based on the instructions given to all local bodies, as many as 185 hoardings placed on the side of national highways, state highways, corporation roads, panchayat roads and pedestrian areas were removed in the last one month. To erect any hoarding or, billboard, permission should be availed from the district collector, local bodies and police department,” said the collector in a release.

COIMBATORE: A day after a hoarding that allegedly was installed without permission crashed on the Salem - Kochi National Highway killing three workers, police registered a case against four persons and arrested two of them on Friday. Search is under way to trace the others, including two landowners. Around 4.15 pm on Thursday, the 80-feet hoarding was being installed on the land belonging to R Ramasamy (72) of Pudupalam Pirivu near Karumathampatti. It crashed due to strong wind, when seven workers of a Salem-based advertising agency were fixing it. Police detained K Palanisamy (56) of Omalur , who had taken the subcontract from the advertising agency, on Thursday night. The manager of the firm E Arun Kumar (27) was arrested on Friday and the two were remanded to prison.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are on the lookout for the owner of the advertising agency Balaji and land owner Ramasamy,” said SP V Badrinarayanan. On Friday, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati warned legal action against land owners and advertisement firms for erecting hoarding without permission. Further, he said a special team has been formed to check for illegal hoardings in the district. “Based on the instructions given to all local bodies, as many as 185 hoardings placed on the side of national highways, state highways, corporation roads, panchayat roads and pedestrian areas were removed in the last one month. To erect any hoarding or, billboard, permission should be availed from the district collector, local bodies and police department,” said the collector in a release.