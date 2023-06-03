Colleges must display govt-prescribed fees structure on notice boards

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Save Higher Education Forum State Co-ordinator R Murali urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to order that all colleges should display the fees prescribed by the state government on their notice boards and other prominent places on the campuses.



In the press statement, Murali stated that most of the aided colleges have been boldly collecting exorbitant fees by violating government norms. "The UGC has directed all the colleges and universities to create and maintain a website containing all relevant information, including admission procedure, availability of seats, the fee structure for each course, and department-wise profiles of teachers. But to our surprise, some colleges do not even have a website while those colleges that maintain websites do not display information about fee structures prescribed by the government, and number of seats allocated to them," he said.



He further stated that in order to remove these violations, Save Higher Education Forum has requested the authorities concerned, including the chief minister and higher education minister to take stringent action against the colleges that are collecting excess fees for UG, PG, and other courses in violation of the government orders issued.



"All colleges should display the fees prescribed by the government on their notice boards and at prominent places on the campuses. The list of selected candidates must be displayed in a commonplace of the campus and the same must be uploaded on their websites. To create awareness among the public, the government must advertise the prescribed fee structure of all the courses through the media.

Free toll numbers must be created and advertised for placing complaints against the institutions which demand excess fees in violation of the government order. The colleges must issue receipts for the fees they collect. Government must form flying squads to monitor the excess fee collection in colleges. Colleges should not insist applicants apply only for admissions through online portals alone.

All colleges are supposed to issue printed prospectus along with applications. Since for online procedures, there is no prospectus issued, it would cause inconvenience to rural and poor students who are unfamiliar with technology. Online application may be provided as an alternate additional feature," Murali added.

