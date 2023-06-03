Home States Tamil Nadu

Dindigul-Pollachi four-lane road to be completed by June 2024

Works to widen the Dindigul-Pollachi (NH - 209) four-lane road are expected to complete in June 2024, say  National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

COIMBATORE:  Works to widen the Dindigul-Pollachi (NH - 209) four-lane road are expected to complete in June 2024, say  National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

According to sources, the total of 131 .9 km between Dindigul to Pollachi converted into three segments such as Kamalapuram to Oddanchatram, Oddanchatram to Madathukulam and Madathukulam to Pollachi at a cost of Rs 3,649 crore.

Replying to a petition, requesting to expedite the NH work, submitted to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) by a Suleeswaranpatti resident Krishna Balaji, NHAI Project Director K Govindasamy said 40% of works between Kamalapuram and Oddanchatram is completed and it will be completed on February 2024.

Also, 90%  of the works were completed between Oddanchatram and Madathukulam and the remaining works will be completed in August 2023. Further, 70% of the works were completed between Madathukulam and Pollachi and it will be completed by June 2024.  

Govindasamy explained that Covid-19, incessant rains and general elections were the reasons for the delay in completing the project on time and efforts are being taken to complete the project at the earliest.
 However, Krishna Balaji alleged that instead of citing the legal issues that resulted in the delay, the project director cited unrelated issues like incessant rain and General elections.  

"The project was commenced in 2019 and only a little progress was made in the last five years.  The project should be completed at the earliest as it will facilitate the container lorries carrying coir products, textiles, tea and coconuts to reach Tuticorin port at the earliest. The road will also be helpful to the devotees and tourists to reach Madurai and Rameswaram," he said.

The NHAI Project director was unavailable for comment about it even after repeated attempts.
Madathukulam MLA C Mahendran has agreed that the project is delayed due to a few legal issues over acquiring land. "The road laying project was taken up in 2019 after repeated requests to the central Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari when I was Pollachi MP. Once the road is completely laid, it will aid in setting up new industries in the area and create job opportunities for the youths," he said.

