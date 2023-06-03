Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T raid linked to Senthil Balaji ends, officials seek security for sealed buildings 

The I-T raid which began on May 26 stretched on for eight consecutive days.

Published: 03rd June 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARUR:  Sleuths of Income-Tax department on Friday concluded the raid conducted at the properties linked to Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, his brother, and close acquaintances. The I-T raid which began on May 26 stretched on for eight consecutive days. 

On Friday, Income-Tax officials, along with CRPF personnel, seized two boxes of documents from the office of Sengottaiyan, an advocate and associate of minister Senthil Balaji.  The Kongu Mess hotel was sealed and the notices were pasted on the Ramakrishnapuram house belonging to Ashok Kumar (brother of Senthil Balaji) and on a bungalow being constructed on the Salem Bypass Road in Karur. 

As the raid came to an end, the I-T officials, who had earlier requested for police protection in the wake of the heated exchange between them and the functionaries of the DMK on May 26, told the Karur police to withdraw their forces. However, the officials demanded police protection on the sealed buildings and properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income tax department Senthil Balaji
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp