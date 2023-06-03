I-T raid linked to Senthil Balaji ends, officials seek security for sealed buildings 

By Express News Service

KARUR: Sleuths of Income-Tax department on Friday concluded the raid conducted at the properties linked to Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, his brother, and close acquaintances. The I-T raid which began on May 26 stretched on for eight consecutive days.

On Friday, Income-Tax officials, along with CRPF personnel, seized two boxes of documents from the office of Sengottaiyan, an advocate and associate of minister Senthil Balaji. The Kongu Mess hotel was sealed and the notices were pasted on the Ramakrishnapuram house belonging to Ashok Kumar (brother of Senthil Balaji) and on a bungalow being constructed on the Salem Bypass Road in Karur.

As the raid came to an end, the I-T officials, who had earlier requested for police protection in the wake of the heated exchange between them and the functionaries of the DMK on May 26, told the Karur police to withdraw their forces. However, the officials demanded police protection on the sealed buildings and properties.

