Jallikattu to cricket tourneys to medical camps; DMK set for one-year-long celebration

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK will be celebrating the birth centenary of former CM M Karunanidhi for an entire year, starting from June 2. The party has organised a series of events across the state to honour the late leader.

To mark the commencement of Karunanidhi’s birth centenary, CM MK Stalin will pay homage to the statue of the leader at Government Estate complex on Anna Salai at 8 am on Saturday. Additionally, the agriculture and farmers welfare department has scheduled a three-day flower show from June 3 at Semmozhi Poonga.

To commemorate the occasion, a section of DMK functionaries commenced the birth centenary celebration of Karunanidhi on Friday itself. These include medical camps for diabetics and skin diseases, initiated at SB Clinic in Alandur and other locations, as well as events organised by Nethaji Nagar in North Chennai and other areas.

The women’s wing of the party will host a special screening of the iconic film ‘Parasakthi’, which was scripted by Karunanidhi, at Woodlands cinema hall. The screening will be attended by DMK’s deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

District units of the party have planned a wide array of programmes such as literary events including debates (pattimandram), distribution of sweets and food, welfare initiatives for the underprivileged, including the gifting of gold rings to newborns in government hospitals, tree sapling plantations, blood donation camps, eye screening camps, diabetic screening camps, general medical camps, cash rewards for long-standing party cadre, distribution of school bags, lunch bags, lunch boxes, notebooks, and other stationery items. Community lunches have also been organised.

Various sports events, including Jallikkattu, cricket tournaments, kabaddi, badminton, and more, have been planned by different district units. Additionally, some districts have organised a Kolam competition for women cadre and the public.

In Chennai city, all district units and wings of the party have arranged public meetings and other programmes. The Chennai East district unit has organised a grand public meeting with leaders of Secular Progressive Alliance at the Binny Mill grounds in North Chennai.



