Odisha train tragedy: CM Stalin cancels Karunanidhi centenary events

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of many in the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today cancelled all special programmes organised for the commencement of the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The DMK announced that the mega public meeting scheduled to take place at Pulianthope in Chennai stands cancelled in view of the train tragedy.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of Rs. Five lakhs each to the families of those from Tamil Nadu who died in the accident. The Railway Minister has already announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims while the Prime Minister has announced Rs Two lakhs each.

CM Stalin said those who suffered injuries will be given Rs 1 lakh.

Based on the report to be given by the Tamil Nadu Ministers and IAS officers who are coordinating the rescue operations in Odisha, the state government would extend necessary assistance to the affected.

The Chief Minister visited Central Railway station this morning and held detailed discussions with the senior railway officials about the number of people travelling in the Coromandel Express and the arrangements being made for those stranded in Odisha to Chennai. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

Railway officials said as many as 867 passengers reserved their journey through Coromandel Express but the details about the unreserved passengers are yet to be known. Around 11 trains were cancelled and 5 trains were diverted from Chennai Central following the train mishap at Odisha.

After visiting the Central railway station, CM Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the Disaster Management Department in Ezhilagam and enquired about the ongoing rescue operations in Odisha. He also spoke to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena through a video conference.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Talking to reporters, the CM said on Friday night that he spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and conveyed his condolences to all those who lost their lives in the accident.

"I have deputed Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, SS Sivasankar and three IAS officers to Odisha. Besides, IAS and IPS officers and DROs are rushing to Balasore where the accident occurred. They will be staying there for the next four or five days to coordinate the rescue operations and to help the Tamils involved in the accident," Stalin said.

Moreover, ADGP Sandeep Mittal has been deputed to Odisha to coordinate rescue operations in association with the police department in Odisha. Emergency control rooms have started functioning from Friday night to help the people affected by the train accident.

The Tamil Nadu CM also said that the state government is making all arrangements to bring the bodies of those dead in the accident to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu officials are in constant touch with the officials of the Odisha government to expedite the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, a PIB release here said a special train has started from Bhadrak towards Chennai carrying passengers stranded in Odisha after the accident. Approximately 250 passengers have boarded this train. This train is expected to reach Chennai Central railway station around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

