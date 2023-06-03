Teachers' assn urges L-G to constitute Board of Governors for Pondicherry Technological University

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers' Association (PECTA) has urged Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to constitute the Board of Governors (BOG) at in compliance with the provisions available in the Pondicherry Technological University Act. In a memorandum submitted on Thursday, president of PECTA K Selvaraju pointed out that the absence of BoG has affected the functioning of the PTU.



"PTU’s ranking had deteriorated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). No new courses have been introduced and various important committees are yet to be constituted. There are issues with the process of affiliation and accreditation and stagnation in the implementation of New Education Policy," he said.

The PECTA has expressed concerns about BoG, which has not been constituted even after three years after the Pondicherry Engineering college was upgraded to PTU. The responsibility on the constitution of the BoG now lies with the Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, he said.

PUDUCHERRY: The Pondicherry Engineering College Teachers' Association (PECTA) has urged Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to constitute the Board of Governors (BOG) at in compliance with the provisions available in the Pondicherry Technological University Act. In a memorandum submitted on Thursday, president of PECTA K Selvaraju pointed out that the absence of BoG has affected the functioning of the PTU. "PTU’s ranking had deteriorated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). No new courses have been introduced and various important committees are yet to be constituted. There are issues with the process of affiliation and accreditation and stagnation in the implementation of New Education Policy," he said. The PECTA has expressed concerns about BoG, which has not been constituted even after three years after the Pondicherry Engineering college was upgraded to PTU. The responsibility on the constitution of the BoG now lies with the Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, he said.