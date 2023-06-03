Water crisis: Siruvani almost dry, TWAD officials look up to the skies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Water crisis looms large over Coimbatore city as storage in Siruvani dam dipped drastically. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board officials said they can supply water for about two weeks considering the current storage level and plan to tide over the crisis by diverting water from the Pillur scheme 2.

The Siruvani dam is one of the main sources of water for Coimbatore. Following heavy rains, the Kerala government has been maintaining the water level at 45 ft mark, which ic way below the capacity of 50 ft. Lowering the water level by 5 ft results in a shortage of 122.05 MCFT of water to the city. This created difficulties in catering to the needs of Coimbatore city in summer.

Speaking to TNIE, a TWAD board official from the Siruvani division said with the dead storage level marked at 863.4 metres, the water level currently stands at 864.2 metres.“Out of the total storage capacity of 50 ft, the water level stands at a mere 2.85 in the dam as of Friday.

Currently, of the four valves in the reservoir, we are pumping the water from the fourth valve as we couldn’t take water from the third valve. Due to the pipeline leakages issues, we are currently supplying 26 MLD of drinking water. From Saturday, we shall be able to increase it by 35 MLD. At this rate, we will be able to supply water till June 15. If monsoon did not kick-stared before June 15 start in dam’s catchment area CCMC will try to manage the crisis by diverting a portion of the Pillur scheme 2 water to the Siruvani-fed areas.”

