 CM cancels MK centenary events as TN mourns train tragedy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the loss of several lives in the Coromandel Express accident in Odisha, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday cancelled all special programmes organised for the commencement of the centenary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi. The DMK announced that a mega public meeting scheduled to take place at Pulianthope in Chennai has been cancelled in view of the tragedy.

Stalin also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those from Tamil Nadu who died in the accident if any. Already, the Union Railway Minister announced Rs 0 lakh each to the families of the victims while the Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh each. Stalin said those who suffered injuries will be given Rs 1 lakh.Based on the report to be given by Tamil Nadu Ministers and IAS officers who are coordinating the rescue operations in Odisha, the state government will extend assistance to the affected.

Stalin also visited the central railway station on Saturday morning and held detailed discussions with senior railway officials about the number of people travelling by the Coromandel Express to Chennai and arrangements being made to bring back those stranded in Odisha.

Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the Disaster Management Department at Ezhilagam and inquired about the ongoing rescue operations in Odisha. He also spoke to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena through video conference.

Talking to reporters, Stalin said he had spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and conveyed his pain over the huge loss of lives. ADGP Sandeep Mittal has been deputed to Odisha to coordinate the rescue operations in association with the state police department. Emergency control rooms have started functioning from Friday night to help the people affected by the train accident

Stalin also said the state government will make all arrangements to bring bodies of people who were coming to Tamil Nadu, if there are any. Tamil Nadu officials are in constant touch with Odisha officials to expedite the rescue operations.

