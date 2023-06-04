Home States Tamil Nadu

Death toll rises to five in TN's Salem cracker unit blast

According to sources, the explosion occurred at a private firecracker unit in M Sarkar Kollapatty area on the outskirts of Salem on Thursday evening.

Published: 04th June 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 07:39 AM

The explosion completely damaged the firecracker unit at S Gollapatti village

By Express News Service

SALEM: Two persons receiving treatment for burns sustained in the firecracker unit explosion in Salem district died at Salem Government Hospital on Saturday, taking up the  toll to five.They were identified as A Prabhakaran (31) and V Mohana (38), residents of Majara Kollapatty in Salem.

According to sources, the explosion occurred at a private firecracker unit in M Sarkar Kollapatty area on the outskirts of Salem on Thursday evening. Three persons died on the spot and six others were injured in the blast. All the injured were admitted to the government hospital.  Police said Prabhakaran died on Saturday morning and Mohana died in the evening. Four more people are undergoing treatment.

