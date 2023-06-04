DMK plants tree saplings to mark 100th birth anniversary of Kalaignar Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi corporation has planned to plant 1,000 tree saplings at a corporation-owned park in Rahmath Nagar to mark the birth centenary celebrations of the late DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi.



The DMK cadre, headed by Social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan, paid floral tributes to the statue of Kalaignar Karunanidhi marking his 100th birth anniversary at the north district party office. However, the party suspended all the subsequent events planned for the birthday anniversary of the DMK patriarch following the Odisha train tragedy.



Meanwhile, the corporation councillors, headed by Mayor N P Jegan, planted tree saplings on the corporation park premises in Rahmath Nagar near Muthammal colony.



"It was a place recovered from a private encroachment and converted into a corporation-owned park. The tree planting drive is to prevent the ill effects of air pollution. Over 250 tree saplings were planted on Saturday, and the remaining saplings will be planted in the subsequent days," said the mayor.



District secretary Arumugam, deputy mayor Jenitta, social activists, and others were present. Similarly, the mayor inaugurated the tree planting drive organised by All Can Trust at KTC Nagar in the presence of the public prosecutor and DMK functionary advocate Mohandas Samuel and other social activists.

