Man stabs another inside courtroom in TN's Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: A history sheeter allegedly attempted to murder a 25-year-old man within the court premises in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. With the victim admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, the police are on the lookout for the accused person.
Police sources said the victim, Ashok Kumar of Ramanathapuram, was out on conditional bail in connection with an assault case, and that he used to come to the Ramanathapuram court to sign the registry as per the bail condition. "On Saturday, when Ashok came to the court for signing the registry, a person, identified as Kumar alias Kokki Kumar (28) of MSK Nagar in Ramanathapuram, attacked Ashok with a sword that he had brought hidden into the court," the police added.
"Kumar fled the venue after the police on the premises rushed into the courtroom to nab him. Ashok was rushed to a government hospital. Kenikarai police booked an attempt-to-murder case and started an investigation to nab Kumar," sources said.
Primary investigation revealed that Kokki Kumar is a history sheeter involved in multiple cases at several police stations in Ramanathapuram. Ashok had allegedly assaulted Kumar's brother recently, which led to the current incident. Further investigation is underway.
