Multi-party meeting demands justice for Dalits who were prevented from entering temple in TN

The resolution stated that the district administration must take immediate action to allow Dalits into the temple in a peaceful manner.

Published: 04th June 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a multi-party meeting, chaired by Villupuram MP D Ravikumar and Kaatumanarkovil MLA Chinthanai Selvan, the district administration in Villupuram was asked to resolve the temple entry issue at Melpathi village on Friday.

Representatives from the INC, CPM, MMK, Dravidar Kazhagam, Makkal Athikaram, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), SDPI and VCK participated in the meeting and signed a resolution to bring justice to Dalits who were prevented from entering the Shri Dharmaraja Draupati Amman temple in Melpathi.

The resolution stated that the district administration must take immediate action to allow Dalits into the temple in a peaceful manner. The same would be given in writing to the district collector on June 5 and the district administration will have two weeks to resolve the issue.  Failing this, the leaders of the parties involved warned of a protest.

