Odisha train crash: TN parties condole loss of lives in Coromandel Express mishap, demand investigation

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the Union government and the Railways Ministry should take steps to ensure accident-free travel for passengers in the future.

Rescue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: Political parties in Tamil Nadu on Saturday condoled the huge loss of lives in the Coromandel Express accident and demanded a transparent investigation into the tragedy. A few parties have also demanded the resignation of Union Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnaw.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed grief over the loss of lives and urged the state government to take all steps to provide proper treatment to the injured. He also sought appropriate solatium to the kin of those who lost their lives.  

TNCC president KS Alagiri charged that the accident occurred due to administrative reasons and during the past few years, the number of people dying in train accidents has been on the rise. This shows the ‘lethargic attitude’ of the Union Railway Ministry. He wondered why the Union government failed to allocate sufficient funds for the safety of trains although it has been boasting about Vande Bharat train and bullet train. Union Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnaw should resign taking moral responsibility for the tragedy, Alagiri said.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu government should provide Rs 50 lakh each to those from the state who had lost their lives in the accident and Rs 10 lakh for those who suffered injuries. Efforts should be made to bring the bodies of those killed to their native place. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said a transparent investigation should be ordered into the accident since three trains are involved in it.  

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the Union government and the Railways Ministry should take steps to ensure accident-free travel for passengers in the future. He also welcomed the Tamil Nadu government cancelling the celebrations planned for birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan said the Centre should investigate whether there was a conspiracy behind the tragedy. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, MDMK general secretary Vaiko,  Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, and leaders of many other parties have also condoled the loss of lives.

BJP state president K Annamalai said the party has postponed all programmes scheduled to mark the completion of BJP government’s nine years at the centre in view of the train accident. The party has also formed a panel to help those affected.

