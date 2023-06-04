Scan QR, get ticket ; five private buses go digital in Coimbatore

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a move to make ticketing hassle-free, an Erode-based private bus company in the city has introduced QR code services on their five buses making it possible for the passengers to make online payments for tickets.

Jai Shakthi Bus Service’s five buses in service in Vadavalli-Ondipudur, Keeranatham-Selvapuram, Madukkari Market - Ondipudur and Saibaba Colony routes in Coimbatore have implemented this system.

Manager of Jai Shakthi Bus Service, K Karthikbabu told TNIE, “Many passengers do not carry the correct change for the ticket fare and this creates trouble for conductors. This motivated us to implement the new system. We have made special software to monitor digital payment in our buses, that is, when a passenger pays the ticket rate by scanning the QR code inside the bus, both the conductor and manager will be notified and then the conductors will issue the paper tickets to the passengers.

“As this is a new initiative in the state, we receive a lot of positive responses from the passengers. This method has been in use now for three days and we hope more passengers will make use of it in the future,” he added. K Deepak, who has been a bus conductor for ten years, told TNIE, “We faced a lot of problems in means of getting a proper change from the passengers. This petty issue often leads to minor scuffles. With the new system, this issue is resolved. “

K Madhavi, a passenger, told TNIE on Saturday, “I paid Rs 9 for a ticket from Vadavalli to the railway station using the QR Code system. It was a new experience for me. This private transport company’s initiative in embracing digital payments is now contributing to the bigger vision of a ‘Digital India’. She said that she hopes that other private transport operators will also follow this method.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause, Secretary K Kathirmathiyon said he welcomed this initiative. “This development has eliminated the need for cash transactions, making it a hassle-free experence for both passengers and bus conductors,” he said.

