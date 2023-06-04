TN: 12 held under SC/ST Act near Othakadai in connection with communal violence

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Twelve people were arrested under SC/ST Act and 22 others were booked in connection with communal violence near Othakadai, on Saturday. According to police, a festival is underway at Thirumohoor Kalamegaperumal Temple near Othakadai for the past two weeks.

When a temple car procession was held on Friday, a group of people belonging to caste Hindu community had an argument with a group of people from SC community. The heated exchange of words ensued, which ended up in people exchanging blows.

Later in the night, a group of caste Hindus allegedly damaged a total of 35 vehicles belonging to SC people which were parked at their residence near Othakadai. Miscreants also threw stones at the houses of SC people, in which two persons sustained injuries.

Madurai SP R Shiva Prasad said police rushed to the area, but it took a little time bring the situation under control as there was a huge crowd. Twelve people have been arrested and booked under the SC/ST Act in this connection. Over 22 people have been booked.

