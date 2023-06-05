2.28 lakh apply for TNEA counselling, rank list to be released on June 26

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling reached an all-time high of over 2.28 lakh this year, which is 14,000 more than last year. The registration process came to an end on Sunday and the rank list will be released on June 26.

According to experts, better placements last year and high demand for computer science, IT and allied engineering courses have renewed the interest of students in engineering courses. “Last year, placements and pay packages were really good. This has encouraged many to join engineering courses. Instead of pursuing BSc, many have started opting for engineering.

Even NEET repeaters, who fail to get medical seats, prefer engineering courses,” said K Jagannathan, principal of a private engineering college in Chennai.

This is for the second time in a row TNEA has received over 2 lakh applications for 1.5 lakh seats available in 440 colleges across the state. This year, a total of 2,28,122 applications have been received, out of which 1,86,209 have completed payment so far and 1,54,728 have uploaded their certificates.

“This year, we have opened over 100 TNEA facilitation centres across the state. Students can visit these centres and can get guidance for choice filling of colleges,” said TNEA in-charge T Purushothaman.

As state board and CBSE Class 12 results were published in May, the state government advanced the engineering counselling dates to July 2. Earlier, the counselling was scheduled to begin on August 2.

Last year, due to the delay in counselling, the academic session of colleges was delayed. So, the government decided to advance the counselling process this year. Students can upload their documents till June 9.

Counselling for differently abled, ex-servicemen and sports quota will begin on July 2 and end on July 5. Counselling for general students will begin on July 7.

