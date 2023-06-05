Around 3,000 vacancies in TN govt schools to be filled by temporary teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department has asked government schools across the state to fill around 3,000 vacancies by appointing temporary teachers through school management committee for the coming academic year.

Following transfer counselling for teachers across the state, the department identified vacancies of more than 1,100 primary school and 1,700 middle school teachers. According to sources, chief educational officers in the districts have been given oral instructions to begin the procedure for appointing temporary teachers through school management committees.

Last year, the department directed the chief educational officers to fill 13,331 vacancies in government schools with temporary teachers. Accordingly, temporary BT assistants, secondary grade teachers and PG teachers were appointed for a salary of Rs 12,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 respectively.

As the department asked the schools to give priority to ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ volunteers, this led to protest from candidates who passed TET in 2013. Meanwhile, educationists said the government should ensure that the Teachers’ Recruitment Board functions effectively and posts are filled permanently. They said teachers cannot perform their job properly receiving such a paltry salary and it would affect the quality of education in the longer run.

‘Quality will be affected’

Educationists said government should ensure that Teachers’ Recruitment Board functions effectively and posts are filled permanently or else quality of education may be affected

