Coimbatore Corporation starts removal of illegal hoardings

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Town Planning Department officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have started removing illegal hoardings and banners in the city. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said 85 advertising banners were removed in the past 2 days.

The crack down on illegal hoarding bagan after died when a hoarding crashed near Karumathampatti on Thursday. Following this incident, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pardi formed a committee comprising officials from local bodies and the police to identify and remove unauthorised advertising banners across the district.

Prathap said, “Around 80% of the advertising banners placed without permission in corporation limits have been removed. A total of 85 illegal hoardings were removed on Saturday.”

A majority of the banners have been removed on the Palakkad Road, Eachanari Road, Perur Road, Ramanathapuram and the Singanallur junction areas. Also, a 5-day notice has been given to individuals to remove the illegal advertisement hoardings placed without permission in several places. If not removed within 5 days, legal action will be taken against those concerned, added the commissioner.

