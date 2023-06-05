Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation starts removal of illegal hoardings

Published: 05th June 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore collector has said that a special team has been formed to check for illegal hoardings in the district | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Town Planning Department officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have started removing illegal hoardings and banners in the city. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said 85 advertising banners were removed in the past 2 days.

The crack down on illegal hoarding bagan after died when a hoarding crashed near Karumathampatti on Thursday. Following this incident, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pardi formed a committee comprising officials from local bodies and the police to identify and remove unauthorised advertising banners across the district. 

Prathap said, “Around 80% of the advertising banners placed without permission in corporation limits have been removed. A total of 85 illegal hoardings were removed on Saturday.”

A majority of the banners have been removed on the Palakkad Road, Eachanari Road, Perur Road, Ramanathapuram and the Singanallur junction areas. Also, a 5-day notice has been given to individuals to remove the illegal advertisement hoardings placed without permission in several places. If not removed within 5 days, legal action will be taken against those concerned, added the commissioner.

Comments

