Crack on base of Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore Express train coach in Shengottai

After the damage was reported around 3 pm, the particular coach (S3) detached from the train.

Published: 05th June 2023

By Express News Service

TENKASI:   A major train accident was averted on Sunday as the railway staff noticed a huge crack on the base of a coach above the wheel on Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore Express (16102) train in Shengottai. After the damage was reported around 3 pm, the particular coach (S3) detached from the train. Following a one-and-a-half-hour delay, the train left for Madurai, where another coach was attached. A railway official said the passengers of S3 coach were asked to travel in another coach. “If the crack had gone unnoticed, we would have witnessed a tragedy,” said a railway worker. 

