DMK women’s wing screens ‘Parasakthi’

Published: 05th June 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

​ DMK MP Kanimozhi presenting a statue of former CM M Karunanidhi to actor Prabhu on Sunday | express ​

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In commemoration of the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, the women’s wing of the DMK organised the screening of the iconic movie “Parasakthi,” which was written by the leader.

The 1950 movie is very popular in the film industry for Karunanidhi’s writing skills and Sivaji Ganesan’s performance as the protagonist. The screening was held at a movie hall in the city on Sunday, which was attended by actor Prabhu, son of Ganesan, and Kanimozhi, who is the daughter of Karunanidhi and DMK deputy general secretary.

Addressing the audience, Kanimozhi said, “Parasakthi is an extraordinary film Tamil cinema cannot overlook. It faced several challenges prior to release due to its content. However, after watching the movie, everyone applauded the effort.”  She also recollected the close association between Karunanidhi and Ganesan.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, party cadre and the general public also watched the film. A Thirumurugan, a software engineer, who came to the screening, said, “I travelled more than 10 km to watch this film on the big screen for its content.”
 

