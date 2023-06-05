Five of family including three-month-old killed in Kancheepuram car crash

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trip to take a newborn home turned tragic on Saturday night when five members of the family, including the three-month-old boy, died after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked lorry near Chitherimedu at Kancheepuram. The family was returning to Tiruvannamalai from Retteri after the birth of the infant. While 38-year-old Ramajayam, who was driving the car, survived and is undergoing treatment, his wife, three children and cousin died in the accident.

Baluchetty Chatram police identified the deceased as Ratna (32), her children, Rajalakshmi (5), Tejashree (3), the three-month-old who had not yet been named and Ramajayam’s cousin Rajesh (39). The police said Ramajayam lived with his family at Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district. Ratna had gone to her parent’s house at Retteri to have the baby. On Friday, Ramajayam and Rajesh went to Retteri to bring her and the children home.

On Saturday night, they left for Chengam. As the car neared Chitherimedu along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway around 10.15 pm, Ramajayam allegedly lost control and rammed a lorry parked by the roadside. The impact of the collision killed Ratna, Rajesh and the children on the spot while Ramajayam sustained serious injuries. Baluchetty Chatram police rescued Ramajayam, who was taken to Kancheepuram Government Hospital for treatment. The remains of the deceased were sent for postmortem at the same hospital.

“Inquiry is on to ascertain how the car lost control. We are checking if the tyre burst causing Ramajayam to lose control,” a police officer said. The lorry driver has not been traced yet. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

