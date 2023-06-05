Ganesh idol row: TN cops register case after VAO’s complaint

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In the wake of messages shared online claiming a Ganesha idol at the district collector's bungalow had been "forcibly shifted" and "damaged", the district administration through South Pudukkottai VAO Muniraj moved a complaint with the Pudukkottai town police following which they registered a case on Sunday. The police said the case was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity) of the IPC. Messages began circulating on WhatsApp groups a few days ago that Collector IS Mercy Ramya had ordered for the idol to be moved from its spot in front of the collector's bungalow, and that it suffered damage when it was shifted. The collector dismissed the allegations and suspected the messages to be part of an "orchestrated" hate campaign. Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab the unidentified person who shared the "fake news" online, the police said.