Odisha train accident: VCK chief asks Union Railways Minister to quit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw should take the responsibility for the Coromandel Express accident and resign from his post, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday.



Addressing media persons at Madurai airport, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the train accident shows the inability of the BJP government. "If the Railways had used Kavach, which automatically draws a locomotive to stop when it senses an obstruction on the track, the accident could have been prevented. A fair inquiry must be conducted and stringent actions should be taken to prevent such incidents in future," he said, adding that the centre is privatising public sector companies and that railway vacancies have not been filled.



He welcomed the High Court's decision to confirm the life sentence in the Gokulraj murder case and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to enact a law to prevent honour killing. "A few people purposely attacked SC families during a temple festival in Tirumohur. Of this, three people sustained head injuries and are taking treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. It is shocking that no one has been arrested till now. Similar incidents have been reported in over 10 places across the district. VCK cadre will stage a protest on June 12 demanding the government to take action in these cases," he added.

